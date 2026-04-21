Teenage boy charged after London synagogue arson attack, police say

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LONDON, April 21 - British police said on Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy had been charged in connection with a counter-terrorism investigation into an arson attack on a synagogue in north London over the weekend.

The boy, a British national, was charged with arson not endangering life and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on April 21, police said in the statement.

A 19-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday over the incident alongside the teenager, has been bailed pending further enquiries, police said. The fire caused minor damage to the premises and nobody was injured in the incident, they added.

The attack on the Kenton United Synagogue was the latest in a series of incidents targeting Jewish sites across the capital. REUTERS