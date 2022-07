DEVON - Two weeks ago, a BBC Panorama documentary on the "social media murder" of a teenager sent chills down the spines of many parents across Britain.

The gangster-style stabbing last year of Olly Stephens, 13, by two boys he knew only from Snapchat, in a field called Bugs Bottom in Reading, was the sort of knife crime that felt horrifically out of place in English middle-class suburbia.