Teen arrested after UK Hadrian's Wall 'Robin Hood tree' cut down

ONCE BREWED, United Kingdom - A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday after one of Britain’s most photographed trees was found felled next to the Hadrian’s Wall Unesco World Heritage Site in north-east England, prompting outrage and grief.

The Sycamore Gap tree, which has stood for more than 200 years in the Northumberland National Park, was found fallen after overnight storms.

Its stump was seen with white paint marks and appeared cleanly cut, as if by a chainsaw, AFP reporters at the scene said.

The crown of the tree lay partly on the ancient Roman fortification, which stretches 118km from coast to coast.

The sycamore became internationally famous when it was used for a scene in the 1991 blockbuster film “Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves”, starring actor Kevin Costner.

Northumbria Police, which is probing the incident, said that the teenager was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Superintendent Kevin Waring said “the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond”.

“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind,” he added.

The sycamore, which won the Woodland Trust’s Tree of the Year in 2016, is a key attraction that has been photographed by millions of visitors over the years.

‘Deliberately felled’

Mr Tony Gates, chief executive of the Northumberland National Park Authority, which manages the surrounding countryside, said it appeared the tree had been “deliberately felled”.

“It’s really sad that someone has taken it upon themselves to do what is really a terrible act of vandalism,” he told AFP at the scene.

“We’re not able at this stage to speculate on (by) who, or why this has taken place.”