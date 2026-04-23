Tears and smiles at tribute concert for Swiss fire victims

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The performing artists came onto the stage to a song written about the tragedy called “Etoile de nos coeurs” (“Star of our Hearts”).

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

LAUSANNE - A benefit concert was held on April 22 in tribute to the victims of a fire on New Year’s Day that killed 41 people in an upscale Swiss ski resort, nearly four months on from the tragedy.

The concert brought together the families of victims and some of those who survived the fire, which erupted at a bar in the Alpine town of Crans-Montana in the early hours of Jan 1.

Most of those killed in the disaster at Le Constellation bar were teenagers, while 115 people were injured – 38 of whom are still in hospitals and rehabilitation clinics.

At the Salle Metropole theatre in Lausanne, the performing artists came onto the stage to a song written about the tragedy called “Etoile de nos coeurs” (“Star of our Hearts”), and lined up holding white roses.

Beforehand, the families of the victims gathered in the foyer. There were hugs, smiles and some tears.

“It’s about solidarity. To all the victims, up there or here on Earth, it means one thing: we haven’t forgotten you,” Ms Laetitia Brodard-Sitre, whose 16-year-old son Arthur was among those killed, told AFP.

“We’re in survival mode. Half of our hearts have been ripped away,” she added.

“It keeps alive the memory of all those who were hurt, both physically and emotionally.”

Ms Vincianne Stucky, the mother of Trystan Pidoux, who died aged 17, told AFP: “I truly don’t want the children to be forgotten; that’s my greatest fear.

“I find tonight’s concert magnificent because it will help, in particular, the burns victims.”

At the event, one of those badly burned was out in public for the first time since the fire.

Tickets cost from 90 Swiss francs (S$146.34), with the proceeds going towards Swisshearts – an association founded by parents affected by the disaster.

The participating artists – performing for free – included Gjon’s Tears, who finished third for Switzerland at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

“These were young people who just wanted to party and have fun,” the singer told AFP.

“Being close in age to the majority of the victims... I think we can relate to it,” the 27-year-old said.

Also on the bill was the veteran French-Italian singer Richard Cocciante.

“We need to think about the people who are no longer here,” the 80-year-old told AFP, adding that music “certainly helps; I don’t know if it can heal, but it helps”.

The concert was organised by events managers Olivier and Corine Uzan, who are based in Crans-Montana and were running a live event 200m away from Le Constellation on New Year’s Eve.

“We were shocked, because we knew some of the victims,” Ms Corine Uzan told AFP.

“It’s a tragedy that could have been avoided – that’s the worst part.

“What we want is to bring a little light and joy... music brings people together.”

Thirteen people are under criminal investigation in connection with the disaster, including the bar’s owners and several current and former local officials. AFP