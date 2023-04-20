Tear gas fired as Macron faces more hostile crowds in rural France

GANGES – French police fired tear gas on Thursday in a village in southern France where President Emmanuel Macron visited a school, a day after he was booed and heckled over his unpopular pension reform.

After facing angry voters on Wednesday in eastern Alsace, the 45-year-old head of state travelled to the southern Herault region on Thursday to discuss education.

The trips outside Paris are intended to signal his desire to turn the page on his unpopular pension changes and demonstrate that he is not hiding from voters, many of whom have been outraged by the way the legislation was passed.

Saying he wanted to “acknowledge and pay teachers better”, the 45-year-old former investment banker announced at a school in the village of Ganges that they would receive between €100 and €230 (S$150 and S$510) more a month after tax from September.

In the run-up to his speech, police fired tear gas when hundreds of people shouting “Macron, resign!” and blowing whistles tried to advance towards the school.

The local authorities also announced a ban on “portable sound equipment”, which a spokesman said was meant to target amplifiers and speakers.

But the regional head of the CGT union, Mr Mathieu Guy, told Agence France-Presse that protesters had also been prevented from entering the secure area close to the school with pans as well as local flutes, known as “fifres”.

Mr Macron’s left-wing political opponents urged their supporters to bash pans during the President’s televised address to the nation on Monday evening, and the age-old protest tactic appears to be becoming an audible sign of discontent at his policies.

Democratic crisis

The apparent pan ban led to ridicule on Thursday, with French Communist Party spokesman Ian Brossat saying he “couldn’t wait for the legislation which will ban the sale of saucepans”.

“Is it possible to leave a democratic crisis behind by banning saucepans?“ asked leading Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau.