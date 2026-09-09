Tate brothers lose bid for release from US jail pending extradition

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FILE PHOTO: Tristan and Andrew Tate deliver a press statement in front of their house after landing back in Romania, near Bucharest, Romania, March 22, 2025. Inquam Photos/Eduard Vinatoru via REUTERS

September 9 - Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate lost their bid for release from a Miami jail on Wednesday as they contest extradition to Britain, where they are wanted on rape charges.

Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis denied bail for the Tate brothers following a hearing last month in Miami federal court.

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18 after Britain requested their extradition to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The Tate brothers, who have dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing.

The arrests marked a new phase in the legal troubles for the former kickboxers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist.

The Tates recruited dozens of women to work for a webcam pornography business starting in 2014, and later ran online courses called "Hustler's University," prosecutors with the Miami U.S. Attorney's office said in an August 10 court filing.

DEFENSE ARGUES AGAINST DETENTION

The prosecutors said there was a strong presumption in favor of detention in international extradition cases. They said the Tates could pose a danger to the community if released, citing British authorities' allegations that they strangled victims during forcible rapes, and that they could try to flee.

The prosecutors also pointed to allegations by authorities in Romania, where the brothers face human trafficking charges, that they sought to influence witnesses' statements while released on judicial supervision there. Romanian authorities say the Tates threatened to release private information about alleged victims and bribed an alleged victim, the U.S. prosecutors said.

The brothers' defense lawyers have said in court filings there was no need to keep them behind bars while the extradition process played out because their "extraordinary public visibility" would make it impractical for them to flee.

They argued the brothers had regularly appeared in court in Romania. They said the witnesses the Tates were alleged to have bribed were women who wanted to speak on their behalf, and said the Tates helped coordinate their travel to Bucharest and hired lawyers for them.

"The Tates’ compliance record is clear and convincing evidence they are not a danger to the community," the defense lawyers wrote.

The defense lawyers proposed that Louis release them on the conditions they post bond, surrender their passports and submit to location monitoring.

BRITISH CHARGES SPAN SEVEN YEARS

The legal process for determining whether the Tate brothers may be extradited could take months. Britain has until September 16 to submit its full extradition request to the State Department, U.S. court records show.

The impetus for the brothers' arrests in Miami was new charges brought by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service relating to alleged offenses involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017.

They had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain related to three alleged victims, the CPS said. A British judge issued a warrant for their arrests in 2024. They have not appeared in British court to enter a plea to those charges.

Britain is seeking to extradite the brothers to face both sets of charges. REUTERS