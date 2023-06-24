Tanks and armed Wagner rebels deploy in southern Russia’s Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON - The sound of ambulance and police sirens filled the air on Saturday in Rostov-on-Don – a hub for Russia’s Ukraine campaign – where the rebellious Wagner mercenary force said it had taken over key facilities.

In the city, which serves as the main rear logistical hub for Russia’s entire invasion force, residents milled about, filming on mobile phones, as Wagner fighters in armoured vehicles and tanks took up positions.

One tank was wedged between stucco buildings with posters advertising the circus. Another had “Siberia” daubed in red paint across the front, a clear statement of intent to sweep across the breadth of Russia.

At a major intersection in the city centre, an armoured car with a machine gun and around a dozen men in military fatigues with silver armbands could be seen.

In Moscow, there was an increased security presence on the streets. Red Square was blocked off with metal barriers.