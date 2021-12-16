News analysis

Talk of leadership crisis after intra-party blow to Johnson

Almost a third of British PM's own MPs snub his Omicron measures

Jonathan Eyal‍ Global Affairs Correspondent In London
  • Published
    2 hours ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered his biggest parliamentary revolt since he came to power in 2019, after an unprecedented number of his own MPs snubbed his personal plea and voted against new measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, measures reimposing mandatory mask wearing and introducing vaccine passports for those seeking to attend large-scale public events that attract big crowds were adopted by the British Parliament, since the opposition Labour Party sided with Mr Johnson on these matters.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 16, 2021, with the headline 'Talk of leadership crisis after intra-party blow to Johnson'. Subscribe
Topics: 