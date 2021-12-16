Talk of leadership crisis after intra-party blow to Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suffered his biggest parliamentary revolt since he came to power in 2019, after an unprecedented number of his own MPs snubbed his personal plea and voted against new measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Nevertheless, measures reimposing mandatory mask wearing and introducing vaccine passports for those seeking to attend large-scale public events that attract big crowds were adopted by the British Parliament, since the opposition Labour Party sided with Mr Johnson on these matters.