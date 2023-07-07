Tackle demand, not supply, to cut emissions: Oil bosses

VIENNA - The bosses of global energy companies this week urged governments to shift the focus to limiting oil demand to reduce emissions, rather than pressuring producers to curb supply, which they say serves only to increase prices.

Some Western governments have announced plans to scale back or halt oil developments and last year, they increased taxes on oil and gas producers after the Ukraine war led to a surge in their profits.

But the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) ministers and executives from oil companies told a two-day conference in Vienna governments needed to turn their attention from supply to demand.

“We must invest in the energy system of today as unpopular as it sounds... If we don’t, we will have a mismatch of supply and demand,” BP chief executive Bernard Looney said, according to a source present at the conference.

The Opec has withheld media access to reporters from Reuters, Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal to cover the event, which ends on Thursday.

Climate activists and some investors have placed pressure on oil and gas producers to shift their portfolios towards zero-carbon renewable energy to tackle global warming.

But record profits from oil and gas last year and relatively low returns from renewable energy prompted some investors to demand companies renew their focus on oil and gas to raise profits.

Companies, such as Shell and BP, have slowed plans to reduce fossil fuels output.

In an interview with the BBC published on Thursday, Shell CEO Wael Sawan said cutting oil and gas production would be “dangerous and irresponsible”, given the likely impact on prices when inflation is already high.

Mr Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nation’s climate change body (UNFCCC), in turn described Mr Sawan’s comments as “irresponsible” at the Opec event, according to a source present.

Demand hits record

Oil demand has reached new peaks of above 102 million barrels per day this year, recovering from a dip during the Covid-19 pandemic. It is expected to rise further, driven by strong demand from Asia and for petrochemical production, oil executives and analysts said.

The burning of fossil fuels accounts for the majority of planet-warming emissions, which scientists say need to be reduced to net-zero by 2050 to avoid the most extreme effects of climate change.

The head of Abu Dhabi’s National Oil Company (Adnoc), Dr Sultan al Jaber, said the phase-down of fossil fuels was inevitable: “But it cannot be irresponsible... It will also depend on strong demand signals.”

Abu Dhabi will host UN climate talks starting at the end of November.