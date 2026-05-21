Syria's Sharaa to attend G7 summit in France, sources say

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FILE PHOTO: Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa arrives ahead of a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, March 31, 2026. JUSTIN TALLIS/Pool via REUTERS

May 21 - Syria will attend the G7 summit in France next month as a guest nation and be represented by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, three sources familiar with the matter said, marking Syria's first participation in a summit of the group since the forum was founded in 1975.

An invitation to Sharaa to attend the June 15-17 summit in Évian-les-Bains, southeastern France, was hand-delivered to Syrian Finance Minister Yisr Barnieh, who attended the group's financial talks earlier this week in Paris, one of the sources said.

The source, a Syrian official, said Syria's participation in the talks would likely focus on the country's role as a “potential strategic hub for supply chains” following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Shipping through the strait has been largely halted since the Iran war erupted at the end of February, rattling the global economy.

Syria, emerging from its 14-year civil war as an ally of the West, is seeking to rebuild an economy shattered by years of conflict and sanctions.

While most sanctions imposed during former Presidents Hafez and Bashar al-Assad's rule have since been eased, attracting foreign investment and restoring normal banking ties have proven slower and more difficult than many officials had hoped. REUTERS