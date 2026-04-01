Syria will stay out of Iran conflict unless it faces aggression, president says

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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa speaks as he holds a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, March 30, 2026. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben/File Photo

March 31 - Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Tuesday that his country will stay out of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran unless Syria is subject to aggression and has no diplomatic solutions.

"Unless Syria is targeted by any party, Syria will remain outside any conflict," the Syrian president said at an event hosted by think tank Chatham House in London.

"We do not want Syria to be an arena of war. But unfortunately, today, things are not governed by wise minds. The situation is volatile and random," the president said.

The month-long conflict has spread across the region, killing thousands, disrupting energy supplies, and threatening to send the global economy into a tailspin.

"We want Syria to have ideal relationships with the entire region, with Lebanon, Iraq, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and world powers like the UK, France, Germany and the U.S. I think that Syria is qualified to start a strategic relationship network," he said, responding to a question on whether Syria would stay neutral while the conflict goes on.

Syria has been keen to stay on the sidelines of the regional conflict that has pulled in neighbouring countries, including Lebanon, where armed group Hezbollah is locked in fighting with Israeli ground troops, and Iraq, where Iran-aligned factions have launched drone and rocket attacks.

Syria sent thousands of troops to its western border with Lebanon and its eastern border with Iraq earlier this month. Syria's defense ministry said the deployment was part of efforts to "protect and control the borders amid the escalating regional conflict".

"We had enough war. We paid a large bill. We are not ready for another war experience," Syria's president said. REUTERS