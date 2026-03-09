Synagogue in Belgian city of Liege damaged in explosion, media reports
A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on March 9, Belgian broadcasters VRT and RTBF reported, citing local police.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4am local time (11am Singapore time), was unknown, VRT said.
Liege’s mayor Willy Demeyer called the incident an “extremely violent act of anti-Semitism” in comments made to French language public broadcaster RTBF.
The explosion blew out the windows of the synagogue, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, the broadcaster said.
Police cordoned off the street while a specialised counter-terrorism team investigated the incident.
Local police were not immediately available for comment. REUTERS