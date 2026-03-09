Synagogue in Belgian city of Liege damaged in explosion, media reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Police officers secure the area outside a synagogue after an explosion in Liege, Belgium, on March 9.

A synagogue in the Belgian city of Liege was damaged by an explosion early on March 9 , Belgian broadcasters VRT and RTBF reported, citing local police.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the explosion, which happened around 4am local time (11am Singapore time) , was unknown, VRT said.

Liege’s mayor Willy Demeyer called the incident an “extremely violent act of anti-Semitism” in comments made to French language public broadcaster RTBF.

The explosion blew out the windows of the synagogue, as well as those of a building on the opposite side of the road, the broadcaster said.

Police cordoned off the street while a specialised counter-terrorism team investigated the incident.

Local police were not immediately available for comment. REUTERS