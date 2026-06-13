Switzerland to vote on plan to cap its population at 10 million

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The proposed plan would limit Switzerland’s residents to no more than 10 million people until 2050.

ZURICH – A Swiss plebiscite this weekend on whether to impose a population ceiling is offering voters a choice that threatens to become their most consequential yet of the current century.

The proposed plan would limit Switzerland’s residents to no more than 10 million people until 2050, slamming long-term brakes on the economy’s potential and casting a shadow over its status as one of Europe’s most stable investment locations.

With the total already above 9.1 million, the outcome could force the government to curb immigration within four years if the current brisk pace of population growth persists.

Polls ahead show opponents narrowly ahead, but the outcome on J une 14 is likely to be close. With voting by letter common, ballots will close by noon Zurich time. First results will be released shortly after, though it may take several hours for the full picture to emerge.

The plebiscite, spurred by Switzerland’s system of direct democracy, will pose a question to voters never yet asked in a modern economy.

The answer has polarised domestic politics and will draw attention elsewhere at a time when sensitivity over immigration has fuelled populism from Europe to the US.

Supporters argue that the country is running out of room. The right-wing Swiss People’s Party, or SVP, has cast the cap as a fix for high rents, full trains and the growth of cities into Alpine landscapes.

Opponents, who include the government, the majority of Parliament and many business leaders, call the plan the “chaos initiative”.

They warn that it would hurt growth, curtail companies’ access to skilled workers and threaten relations with the European Union, Switzerland’s biggest trading partner.

A particular risk is the free-movement accord the country has with the bloc. If the population breaches 10 million and stays above that level, the proposal stipulates quitting the agreement. Through a “guillotine clause”, that would in turn cancel other bilateral pacts, which could shut out Swiss exporters from the EU’s common market.

“The free movement of persons is a key component of our relations,” said a spokesperson for the European Commission. “It is on this basis that we will look at the outcome of this vote.”

The vote throws another potential curveball for investors long used to looking on Switzerland as a haven of stability.

Less than nine months ago, the electorate rejected a pitch for a 50 per cent inheritance tax on super-rich residents, another proposal that raised questions on the country’s reputation as a good place for business with measured politics.

Anxiety about such activism may have contributed to Hong Kong overtaking Switzerland in 2025 for the first time as the world’s largest booking centre in wealth management, according to a Boston Consulting Group report.

Swiss voters do usually end up siding with business interests. The inheritance tax was ultimately opposed by 78 per cent of the electorate, while previous ideas for more mandatory vacation days and a national minimum wage were also rejected.

But it is far from certain they will do so this time round, even though corporate leaders have spoken out against the cap, highlighting that the ability to recruit abroad is vital.

Among them, Roche chairman Severin Schwan said that “Switzerland cannot meet the need for bright minds on its own”, while Stadler Rail president Peter Spuhler stressed that approval of the cap would put the country on a “dangerous path”.

A government-commissioned study estimates the measure could cut economic output by as much as 12 per cent by the end of the century, with already existing shortages of skilled labour particularly worsening in healthcare, hospitality, IT and construction.

Still, the plan has tapped into widespread skepticism against immigration.

That could be amplified by an apparently Islamist knife attack in the city of Winterthur less than three weeks before the vote. The incident, which investigators have called “terrorist,” may prove a wildcard as it took place after final polls were conducted.

In a separate national ballot, Switzerland will vote on June 14 on whether to make it harder for young men to quit military duty by doing civilian service instead. The government has proposed tighter rules to ensure sufficient staffing for the army, prompting a controversial debate against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.

“This isn’t about painting a bleak picture or resorting to alarmism,” Benedikt Roos, the chief of Switzerland’s army, said in an interview. “But we have to acknowledge that the situation in Europe and around the world has changed.” BLOOMBERG