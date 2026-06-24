Switzerland starts talks to acquire non-US air defence system

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Switzerland's order of US Patriot missile systems was pushed back four to five years due to the war in Ukraine.

ZURICH - Switzerland has started contract negotiations with manufacturers from France, Israel and South Korea for a second air defence system following delays to its order of US Patriot missile systems, the government said on June 24 .

Switzerland in 2022 ordered Patriot missile defence systems made by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin for expected delivery by 2026 to 2028, but the timeline was pushed back four to five years due to the war in Ukraine.

The Swiss defence ministry said it had now restarted previously paused payments to the US over the Patriot system, and wanted as few delays and added costs as possible.

At the same time, the ministry said it had begun talks with manufacturers from France, Israel, and South Korea for a second system, without giving details of the companies in question.

Switzerland had made the decision due to the “deteriorating security situation”, which meant the neutral country needed to be able to defend itself against attack as quickly as possible and to have additional capacity aside from the Patriot system.

“In addition, a second system reduces dependence on a single provider and a single supply chain, thereby strengthening security of supply,” the ministry said in a statement.

When Switzerland said in May that it was considering missile defence acquisitions beyond the Patriot system, Germany had also been named as a potential supplier. REUTERS