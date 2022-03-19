Switzerland slaps sanctions on luxury exports to Russia

ZURICH (AFP) - Switzerland on Friday (March 18) adopted the EU's sanctions on exporting luxury goods to Russia imposed over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, acknowledging that some Swiss companies could be badly hit.

The European Union imposed a fourth wave of sanctions on Tuesday, which Switzerland said it would match.

Switzerland is not in the EU and has a long-standing tradition of neutrality on matters of war, but nonetheless has been aligning itself with waves of EU sanctions imposed following Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine.

The new measures "will come into force within the next few days", the Swiss government said in a statement.

"The ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland's global exports of such goods. However, specific companies could be seriously affected," Bern admitted.

Watchmaking is the wealthy Alpine nation's third-largest export sector, though far behind the giant pharmaceutical sector.

Russia is the 17th-biggest export market for Swiss watch manufacturers, amounting to 260 million Swiss francs (S$377 million) last year, according to statistics from the watch industry federation, representing around one per cent of total Swiss watch exports.

However, exports only give a partial indication of watch sales to wealthy luxury watch lovers, who often splash out during tourist trips to Switzerland.

Rich Russians are among the chief watch enthusiasts, with President Vladimir Putin himself regularly seen wearing prestigious Swiss brands on his right wrist.