Switzerland says US-Iran talks planned for Friday are off

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An Iranian woman walks past an anti-Israeli mural, after U.S. and Iranian officials said they had reached a deal to end their war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, in Tehran, Iran, June 15, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

June 19 - Talks that had been planned for Friday between the United States and Iran at the Burgenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland have been postponed, according to a Swiss foreign ministry statement.

Switzerland remains ready to facilitate these talks and the relevant preparatory work at Burgenstock is continuing, the statement added.

The announcement came after a White House spokesperson said overnight that U.S. Vice President JD Vance had pulled out of his planned trip to meet Iranian negotiators in Switzerland on Friday.

The talks were expected to start a 60-day phase of negotiations to implement the preliminary agreement struck between Tehran and Washington that aims to end the war launched by the U.S. and Israel in late February.

Before Vance's announcement, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said negotiators needed to see signs of the U.S. implementing the interim deal, and there was no confirmation its delegation would travel to Switzerland. REUTERS