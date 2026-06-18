Switzerland says talks planned for Friday between Iran and U.S

ZURICH, June 18 - Initial talks between the United States and Iran are planned at the Buergenstock mountaintop resort in Switzerland on Friday, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Tehran and Washington, the Swiss government said on Thursday.

In a statement, the Swiss foreign ministry said that as things stand, the plan is still for the U.S. and Iran, and mediators Pakistan and Qatar, to meet tomorrow at Buergenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement.

The ministry's statement removed an earlier reference to "other involved countries" being at the meeting.

It added that no further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting. REUTERS