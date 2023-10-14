Switzerland refuses to take sides in ever more divided world

BERN – Switzerland’s biggest political party wants to double down on neutrality, just as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East make a non-aligned stance more difficult to sustain.

The right-wing Swiss People’s Party is set to win the largest share of the vote in elections later in October.

It is seeking to collect 100,000 signatures by May 2024 to trigger a vote on whether to enshrine “everlasting” neutrality into the Constitution.

This would allow it to roll back sanctions against Russia that won praise from United States President Joe Biden.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, says Switzerland is no longer a neutral state.

It is a criticism that touches a nerve with the nation of 8.9 million people.

More than 90 per cent of the population still supports neutrality.

For the Swiss, an impartial stance is a “national myth of almost religious consecration”, according to Swiss historian Edgar Bonjour, who wrote several volumes on the history of neutrality.

While Finland recently joined the Nato military alliance and Sweden seeks to do the same, that prospect is unthinkable in Switzerland.

However, Russia’s assault on Ukraine and Hamas’ attack on Israel are exposing the contradictions of Swiss neutrality.

That stance can be traced back to mediaeval cantons hiring out mercenaries to warring European states, without taking sides.

This week, the government backed labelling Hamas a terrorist organisation, taking a further step away from its non-aligned status.

Some Swiss commentators want Switzerland to go further, and warn that a strict neutrality risks deterring foreign investment.

“Neutrality only made sense when our neighbours in Europe were constantly at war, and so it’s not really in the best interest of Switzerland any more,” said Mr Thomas Borer, a former Swiss diplomat who in the late 1990s led the government’s task force examining Swiss banking’s role during the Nazi era.

“If we had not supported sanctions, then we would really have lost business.”