Switzerland agrees joint military plan with France for G7 summit

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Switzerland's Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis and France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot attend a bilateral meeting between Switzerland and France ahead of the G7 Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 8, 2026. MARTIAL TREZZINI/Pool via REUTERS

ZURICH, June 5 - Switzerland has agreed a military cooperation plan with neighbouring France for the upcoming gathering of world leaders at the Group of 7 summit in mid-June, the government said on Friday.

The focus of the joint security plan for the event that takes place from June 15-17 is particularly on security around Lake Geneva and its airspace.

The agreement comes after the Swiss army said that it would deploy around 4,000 troops inside its territory during the summit held across Lake Geneva in the French town of Evian-les-Bains that will be attended by G7 member countries and heads of state.

"Against a backdrop of heightened global tensions, the summit requires the implementation of exceptional security measures, including within Swiss territory," the government said. REUTERS