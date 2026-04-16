Switzerland adds four defendants to ski bar fire case

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Prosecutors’ inquiries initially focused on the French owners of Le Constellation bar.

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GENEVA - Switzerland has widened its probe into a fatal fire at a ski bar that killed 41 people on New Year’s Day, adding four more defendants, prosecutors said on April 16 .

“I can confirm that the investigation has been extended to four additional people,” the Valais prosecutor’s office said in a statement sent to Reuters, without naming them.

Prosecutors’ inquiries initially focused on the French owners of Le Constellation bar, who are under investigation for crimes including suspected negligent homicide.

The couple, Mr Jacques and Mrs Jessica Moretti, have both voiced grief over the fire.

The probe has since been expanded to include current and former local officials.

There are now a total of 13 defendants, the prosecutors confirmed. If convicted, they could face a maximum penalty of 4½ years in prison. REUTERS