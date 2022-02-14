Swiss voters set to reject ban on animal testing in referendum

ZURICH • Swiss voters looked set to clearly reject a campaign that aimed to make Switzerland the first country to ban experiments on animals, according to early projections by state broadcaster SRF yesterday.

Only 21 per cent of voters were in favour of the animal experiment ban, with 79 per cent against, in the nationwide referendum held under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy, in which apart from voting on constitutional or legislative changes, the Swiss people also have the right to vote on specific issues.

Supporters had wanted to halt tests, saying they are unethical and unnecessary, but ran into opposition from the country's powerful pharmaceuticals lobby that includes companies like Roche Holding and Novartis, which warned of the economic damage such a ban could cause.

The proposal would have also led to a ban on the import of products that have been developed using animal experiments.

"I voted 'no', clearly, because I worked in a lab, and I know the reality on the ground," said Mr Clement Rohner from Carouge, a town close to Geneva.

"We would all like to stop testing on animals. Unfortunately, it is absolutely still not possible nowadays. And so, we have to keep going with animal testing."

In another vote yesterday, voters were set to approve further restrictions on tobacco advertising, with 57 per cent in favour according to SRF projections.

The restrictions would see a ban on advertising in newspapers, cinemas, the Internet, at events and on billboards, with supporters saying such advertisements encourage youth smoking.

Ms Angela Margeuron, also from Carouge, said: "I'm in favour because it's a shame people are starting (to smoke), it's a social phenomenon and it does not do good to anybody.

"We hear constantly that people end up in hospitals or die or that they have huge health issues, but the advertising is still here. Of course it's about money, as always."

The government was facing defeat in two other votes yesterday.

Its proposal to scrap the 1 per cent tax on raising equity was opposed by 63 per cent, with only 37 per cent in favour, according to projections.

Its plan to increase financial support for the media was opposed by 56 per cent of voters, versus 44 per cent backing the plan, SRF said.

