Swiss voters look set to reject proposal to change neutrality, poll shows

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A long exposure shows people walking in front of the Jelmoli department store in Zurich, Switzerland November 7, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Aug 19 - Swiss voters look set to reject next month proposals for a tighter definition of neutrality that would prevent the country from issuing economic sanctions or cooperating with NATO, according to a poll published on Wednesday.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents said they opposed the neutrality initiative in the survey conducted for newspapers 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Some 62% of the 13,154 questioned were against the proposal backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party (SVP), with 32% in favour.

Switzerland goes to the polls on September 27 to vote on the initiative, which wants a tighter definition of Switzerland's traditional neutrality written into the constitution. The government opposes the proposal.

Supporters want Swiss neutrality to be defined as "perpetual and armed," barring it from joining or cooperating with military or defence alliances except in the event of an attack or imminent attack.

The move would also prohibit participation in third-country wars and sanctions against belligerents, apart from U.N. sanctions and anti-circumvention measures, and require Switzerland to use neutrality to support mediation.

Only SVP supporters were clearly in favour of the proposal, the poll said, with supporters of all of Switzerland's other parties strongly against.

The centre-right FDP party said it opposed the initiative, saying it was harmful and would only favour aggressive nations such as Russia.

"Prohibiting Switzerland from supporting international efforts in response to flagrant violations of international law would, in effect, help strengthen the aggressors' camp," said co-president Benjamin Muehlemann.

"Switzerland must stand on the side of peace, the rule of law, and democracy — not on the side of autocrats."

A second proposal to increase Swiss food security by raising domestic production, shifting consumption and farming toward more plant-based food, and better protecting drinking water, soil and biodiversity, also looks set to be rejected.

The "secure food supply initiative" was supported by 31% of those questioned, with 65% against, the poll said. REUTERS