Swiss train derails, 5 injured, police say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The authorities added that that the derailment occurred at 7am in Goppenstein and more information would follow as it became available.

– A regional train derailed early on Feb 16 in southern Switzerland, police said, adding that five people were injured as a result.

“Five people were injured. One of them was taken to hospital,” police said, adding that the rest of the passengers on the regional train in Goppenstein had been evacuated.

The authorities added that the derailment occurred at 7am in Goppenstein and more information would follow as it became available.

The region is currently under a level four of five avalanche warning.

The police said that “around 30 people” had been evacuated from the train.

Federal train operator CFF said on its website that train traffic “is interrupted between Goppenstein and Brig” because of an avalanche.

Goppenstein, a key loading and unloading hub for road and rail transport, is located at the exit of the Lotschberg rail tunnel.

On Feb 12, an avalanche buried a section of the main road linking the Lotschental valley to the plain at Goppenstein.

Road traffic and the Lotschberg car shuttle were interrupted for several hours. The incident, however, caused no injuries or damage.

Separately, the authorities issued an evacuation order Feb 16 for several areas in the municipality of Orsieres “following severe weather and strong winds recorded”, and with heavy rain forecast for later on the same day.

Switzerland is renowned for its extensive and punctual rail network, with frequent services between cities, towns and even villages.

Rail enthusiasts come from all over the world to ride on some of the most picturesque routes, or those with exceptionally steep climbs.

The Swiss are the heaviest rail users in Europe in terms of kilometres travelled per person, but accidents have fallen in recent decades even as use grows, according to government statistics.

Fifteen people were wounded when two trains derailed some 20 minutes apart during a storm near the capital Bern in 2023. AFP