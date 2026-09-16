Swiss set to reject tighter neutrality rules barring NATO cooperation, polls show

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Swiss neutrality, internationally recognised since 1815 and part of the country’s constitution since 1848, kept Switzerland out of both world wars.

ZURICH – Voters looked set to reject constitutional changes that would bar Switzerland from cooperating with NATO or imposing sanctions on other countries, two polls showed before a referendum on the issue later in September.

Around 68 per cent were set to reject the adoption of a stricter definition of the country’s official neutrality, proposed in a plebiscite launched by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), according to a survey by 20 Minuten and Tamedia.

Only 31 per cent were in favour of the proposals set out in the “Preservation of Swiss Neutrality” vote, that poll that was published on Sept 16 said.

A separate poll conducted by GFS Bern for broadcaster SRG showed 63 per cent against the proposal with 34 per cent in favour.

Both polls showed rising opposition to the proposal, which have been rejected by the Swiss government but which will be put to the public in a referendum on Sept 27 under the Swiss tradition of direct democracy.

“The current figures point very clearly towards a rejection,” and support was waning even among SVP voters, Corina Schena from GFS Bern said.

Swiss neutrality, internationally recognised since 1815 and part of the country’s constitution since 1848, kept Switzerland out of both world wars.

Christoph Blocher, a veteran politician and backer of the SVP, told Reuters in August that Switzerland’s neutral status was under threat after Bern imposed sanctions on Russia over its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Supporters of the change said tightening the definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution would prevent the government from watering it down, and help Switzerland act as a credible mediator in conflicts, according to the Tamedia study.

But opponents said the initiative would severely restrict Switzerland’s ability to respond to foreign policy challenges and would weaken the country’s defence.

Nearly a quarter of those surveyed in the Tamedia poll also said that refraining from imposing sanctions in cases of violations of international law would be seen as taking sides with aggressor states and would damage Switzerland’s reputation around the world.

Two polls published in August by Tamedia and SRG had also showed a clear rejection but at a lower level with 62 per cent and 54 per cent of those surveyed against. REUTERS