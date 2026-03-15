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Swiss reject two flyover requests from US for flights related to Iran war, permits three others

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FILE PHOTO: A Swiss flag hangs at the Swiss Parliament building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland, March 12, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Swiss flag hangs at the Swiss Parliament building (Bundeshaus) in Bern, Switzerland, March 12, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

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FRANKFURT, March 14 - The Swiss government said on Saturday that it discussed requests by U.S. military and official aircraft to fly over the country, and based on its law of neutrality, rejected two Iran-related war flights but permitted three others.

"The law on neutrality prohibits overflights by parties to the conflict that serve a military purpose related to the conflict. Permitted are humanitarian and medical transits, including the transport of wounded persons, as well as overflights that are unrelated to the conflict," the government said in a statement.

The three approved requests were applicable to two transportation and one maintenance aircraft.

Switzerland also said future requests for overflights would be rejected if they exceed normal traffic, and if the purpose of these overflights cannot be determined. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.