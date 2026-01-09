Crans-Montana fire: Swiss prosecutors summon owners of ski resort bar after deadly blaze

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mr Jacques Moretti and Mrs Jessica Moretti, owners of the ski resort where a blaze killed 40, arriving for questioning at the Public Ministry of the canton of Valais, in Sion, on Jan 9.

– Swiss prosecutors on Jan 9 summoned the owners of a ski resort bar where a fire on New Year’s Day killed 40 people , amid growing criticism that the pair remain at large.

The prosecutors are investigating the French owners on suspicion of crimes, including homicide by negligence , while the victims’ families have filed legal complaints over the blaze at the “Le Constellation” bar in the town of Crans-Montana.

With six Italians among the dead, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for tough punishment of all those responsible for the tragedy.

The owners – Mr Jacques Moretti and Mrs Jessica Moretti – did not answer reporters’ questions as they entered the prosecutors’ office in the nearby town of Sion on Jan 9 , a day that the Swiss authorities have designated a national day of mourning over the tragedy.

The couple have expressed their grief over the fire and said they would cooperate fully with the investigation. More than half of the 40 victims were teenagers, and another 116 people were injured, many seriously.

“We are devastated and overcome with grief, our thoughts are constantly with the victims, their loved ones who have been bereaved so brutally and prematurely, and all those who are fighting for their lives,” they said in a statement on Jan 6.

Prosecutors said last weekend that the legal criteria to detain the couple had not been met so far.

Sparkling candles believed to be cause of fire

Witnesses and prosecutors have said the blaze appeared to have been triggered by sparkling candles , which set alight foam soundproofing on the basement ceiling.

Questions remain about oversight at the bar, which the local mayor admitted this week had missed multiple safety checks.

Among the dead were 21 from Switzerland, seven from France and six from Italy. There was also a Swiss-French dual national and a French-British-Israeli national.

The French and Italian presidents were expected to attend t he ceremony on Jan 9 in the nearby town of Martigny to mark the tragedy and remember the victims.

Speaking in Rome on Jan 9, Ms Meloni pledged to assist the families of the Italian victims in their quest for justice and said she was considering introducing a ban on the use of sparklers in indoor spaces in Italy.

“What happened in Crans-Montana is the result of too many people not doing their job or thinking they were making easy money. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted,” she said at her annual press conference.

In Crans-Montana, the authorities placed hundreds of letters, teddy bears and bouquets of flowers for the victims beneath an igloo to protect them from snowfall. Some shops closed and placed commemorative posters in their windows.

Mr Emmanuel Guian, 65, a French national who has skied in Crans-Montana for decades, said: “There’s still anger behind all of this. It shouldn’t have happened. My daughters went to that bar; it was young, it was lively, it was inexpensive. But clearly, there were some serious shortcomings.” REUTERS