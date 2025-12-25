Swiss prosecutors drop probe into banking blog

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ZURICH, Dec 24 - Prosecutors in Zurich have ended an investigation into a leading Swiss banking blog whose offices were raided this summer on suspicion it had breached banking secrecy laws.

Police had searched the offices and home of the founder of Zurich-based blog Inside Paradeplatz, confiscating a laptop, a mobile phone and documents in a probe over reporting published in 2016 about a former boss of bank Raiffeisen Switzerland.

Based on later findings by a Zurich court that reasonable suspicion against the founder was not met, and that protection of journalistic sources prohibited use of the evidence gathered, prosecutors for the canton of Zurich decided to drop the probe.

In a statement, prosecutors said the proceedings were discontinued on December 8 after a further review, but noted that the order was not yet legally binding.

The raid on the blog stirred concern among advocates of press freedom in Switzerland. REUTERS