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Swiss police say attacker injures three with knife in Winterthur

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FRANKFURT, May 28 - A man was arrested after injuring three people in a knife attack at a train station in the Swiss city of Winterthur near Zurich, local police said on Thursday.

Police said the attack happened shortly after 0630 GMT and the suspected perpetrator 31-year-old Swiss national was arrested. The three victims of the attack were receiving hospital care, according to the police statement.

Swiss newspaper Blick said it had obtained a video showing a man running out of the station concourse shouting "Allahu Akbar", an Arabic phrase meaning God is great.

The paper cited an eyewitness as saying the man held a knife, while people around him were screaming and running away. The incident prompted a major police operation, it added.

Police said the man's motive was being investigated. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.