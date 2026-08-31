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Swiss police arrest suspect after deadly rave shooting

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Police officers walk near the site of a rave party, following a deadly shooting incident at an event on Sunday, near the Schachen horse racing track, in Aarau, Switzerland, on Aug 31.

Policemen at the site of a rave party, following a deadly shooting incident on Aug 30, near the Schachen horse-racing track in Aarau, Switzerland.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Swiss police arrested a 43-year-old man suspected of a deadly shooting at a rave in Aarau that killed one and injured five.
  • The shooting occurred early on Aug 30 at a covered horse race track, with investigations ongoing into motives and circumstances.
  • Police found evidence of two types of bullets, suggesting the use of a pistol and a larger weapon, possibly an assault rifle.

AI generated

AARAU, Switzerland – Swiss police said on Aug 31 they had arrested a 43-year-old suspect in relation to a deadly shooting incident at a rave in the town of Aarau over the weekend.

A 22-year-old Italian woman was killed and five people injured after the shooting at the event at a covered horse-racing track in the early hours of Aug 30.

Police launched a massive operation and arrested a 43-year-old Swiss man on suspicion of carrying out the attack, it said.

“Investigations into the exact circumstances of the incident, as well as its background and possible motive, are underway. At this stage, it is assumed that a single perpetrator was involved,” the police said in a statement.

Police on Aug 30 said they were investigating three possible motives for the shooting, including a mass shooting, an act of terrorism or an unknown criminal motive.

Cartridges found at the crime scene indicated two calibres of bullets, possibly from a pistol and a second, larger weapon, potentially an assault rifle, police said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.