Swiss money laundering trial of Uzbekistan's Karimova and Lombard Odier begins

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The logo of private bank Lombard Odier (LODH) is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, April 27 - The trial of Gulnara Karimova, daughter of a former Uzbek president, and Swiss private bank Lombard Odier on money laundering charges began on Monday in Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court, in a case dating back two decades.

Karimova is accused of taking bribes and running a criminal organisation known as "The Office" that allegedly channelled hundreds of millions of dollars to accounts in Switzerland between 2005 and 2013.

Geneva-based Lombard Odier and an ex-employee of the bank are suspected of having played a decisive role in enabling the concealment of proceeds of Karimova's alleged criminal activity.

Karimova, a daughter of the late Islam Karimov, who was president for 25 years, is in prison in Uzbekistan. She and Lombard Odier have denied any wrongdoing.

Lombard Odier said in a statement that the charges against it pertain to alleged organisational shortcomings in relation to the effective prevention of money laundering.

The Swiss court declined to provide an estimate of how long the trial would last or when a verdict would be reached. REUTERS