Swiss government wins backing for deal deepening ties with EU

Switzerland's national flag flies beside the one of the European Union in Zurich, Switzerland May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH, Dec 5 - The Swiss government has won backing from a clear majority of groups it consulted over a new agreement that would deepen ties with the European Union, the cabinet said on Friday.

The ruling Federal Council said it had received more than 300 responses to the package of proposals to overhaul relations between Bern and Brussels negotiated last year.

Covering everything from electricity to state aid, transport and freedom of movement, plus Bern's financial contribution to the bloc, the agreement drew the EU and its fourth-biggest export market closer and gave added certainty to Swiss companies that rely heavily on the 27-nation alliance for business.

"The interim report shows that a clear majority of consultation participants view both the Swiss-EU package as a whole and the outcome of the negotiations favourably," the Federal Council said.

Switzerland has been edging closer to Europe, saying it is strategically necessary to have stable and reliable relations during a time of geopolitical tension marked by the war in Ukraine and rising economic protectionism.

Still, some powerful interests in the neutral country are sceptical about closer ties with the EU.

The government said parts of the package were approved by the majority of groups it consulted, albeit with varying degrees of support.

The bilateral approach pursued was the best way to regulate relations between Bern and the EU, preferable to joining the bloc or doing nothing, the Federal Council said.

The recommendations are expected to be sent to the Swiss parliament in March, it added.

The Swiss public will also get a say, with the government committed to holding a referendum on the package. REUTERS