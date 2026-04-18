Swiss football club cancel Kanye West concert

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Music artist Kanye West performs during a private concert at the Nokia Theatre in New York City August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Eric Thayer/File Photo

GENEVA, April 18 - Swiss football club FC Basel said on Saturday they have cancelled a Kanye West concert, becoming the latest European venue to stop or postpone the U.S. rapper's performances amid a furore over his past antisemitic comments.

FC Basel, who are responsible for concerts and events that take place at their St. Jakob-Park ground, told Reuters that after a thorough review of the request for West to perform they decided against his performance going ahead.

"FCB received an enquiry and considered it. However, after thorough review, we have decided not to proceed with the project, as we cannot, in accordance with our values, provide a platform for the artist in question within this context," a club spokesperson told Reuters.

Swiss media reported that the concert had been due to take place in June.

A Polish stadium said on Friday it will cancel a West concert days after he postponed a show in France. Earlier this month, Britain blocked the 48-year-old from travelling there to headline a festival.

The rapper, now known as Ye, in January apologised for his behaviour, which he attributed to untreated bipolar disorder, and renounced past expressions of admiration for Adolf Hitler. REUTERS