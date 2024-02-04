Swiss farmers protest against low produce prices

Swiss farmers' tractors are parked during a protest against rising costs and free trade treaties, joining a movement that has spread across Europe, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani
Swiss farmers' tractors are parked during a protest against rising costs and free trade treaties, joining a movement that has spread across Europe, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2024. A sign reads: Our end will be your hunger. REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani
Swiss farmers and their tractors are seen during a protest against rising costs and free trade treaties, joining a movement that has spread across Europe, in Geneva, Switzerland, February 3, 2024. REUTERS/Cecile Mantovani
ZURICH - Swiss farmers drove their tractors to Geneva on Saturday to protest against rising costs and low prices for their produce, joining a movement that has spread across Europe.

The protest included around 30 tractors parked on a square in the centre of Switzerland's second largest city, adorned with signs such as "Our end will be your hunger".

"My concern is that agriculture will no longer exist in Switzerland," said Lionel Dugerdil, a winemaker and farmer from Satigny.

In the Basel region, farmers driving up to 40 tractors also took part in a protest.

    Farmers' protests have erupted in several European countries, in a sign of anger at low prices for produce, rising costs, cheap imports and constraints imposed by the EU's drive to fight climate change.

"Our problems are above all economic problems," said Rudi Berli, president of the Geneva Farmers Union "Uniterre".

Berli said Switzerland's two main distributors dictate the prices paid to farmers, who were demanding more transparency in the market.

He said the protesters were asking parliament to bring in measures that would allow farmers to negotiate more fairly with the buyers of agricultural produce. REUTERS

