Swiss farmers protest against low produce prices

ZURICH - Swiss farmers drove their tractors to Geneva on Saturday to protest against rising costs and low prices for their produce, joining a movement that has spread across Europe.

The protest included around 30 tractors parked on a square in the centre of Switzerland's second largest city, adorned with signs such as "Our end will be your hunger".

"My concern is that agriculture will no longer exist in Switzerland," said Lionel Dugerdil, a winemaker and farmer from Satigny.

In the Basel region, farmers driving up to 40 tractors also took part in a protest.

Farmers' protests have erupted in several European countries, in a sign of anger at low prices for produce, rising costs, cheap imports and constraints imposed by the EU's drive to fight climate change.

"Our problems are above all economic problems," said Rudi Berli, president of the Geneva Farmers Union "Uniterre".

Berli said Switzerland's two main distributors dictate the prices paid to farmers, who were demanding more transparency in the market.

He said the protesters were asking parliament to bring in measures that would allow farmers to negotiate more fairly with the buyers of agricultural produce. REUTERS