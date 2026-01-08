Straitstimes.com header logo

Crans-Montana fire: Swiss families file legal complaint over New Year’s bar fire

People gather around a makeshift memorial outside the \"Le Constellation\" bar, after a deadly fire and explosion during a New Year's Eve party, in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana, in southwestern Switzerland, January 4, 2026. REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

The fire had left 40 dead and at least 119 injured, casting a spotlight on the bar's French owners, who are suspected of negligence.

GENEVA – Families of those who died or were injured in a New Year’s Eve fire in the bar of a Swiss ski resort have filed a legal complaint to the Swiss prosecutor’s office, a lawyer for a group of victims confirmed to Reuters on Jan 8.

“Each family filed a complaint and joined the proceedings as a plaintiff. These applications were accepted (by prosecutors),” Mr Romain Jordan, a Geneva-based lawyer, said in response to emailed questions.

He did not specify the target of the legal complaint, adding only that it was “against all those responsible, without exception”.

The criminal investigation into the Crans-Montana fire only includes the bar’s owners who are

suspected of crimes including homicide by negligence

. Questions remain about the fire and the safety procedures in place.

Prosecutors for the canton of Valais did not respond to requests for comment. REUTERS

