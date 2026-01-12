Crans-Montana fire: Swiss court keeps bar owner in custody after deadly blaze

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Prosecutors initially ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti on Jan 9 after a lengthy hearing with him and his wife Jessica.

GENEVA - A Swiss court ordered to keep in custody the co-owner of a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana after a fire killed 40 people there on New Year's Day, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Jan 12.

Prosecutors for the Valais canton initially ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti on Jan 9 after a lengthy hearing with him and his wife Jessica, pending a decision on whether it was warranted.

The couple have expressed their grief over the fire and said they would cooperate fully with the investigation.

There was no immediate comment from prosecutors. REUTERS