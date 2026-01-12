Straitstimes.com header logo

Crans-Montana fire: Swiss court keeps bar owner in custody after deadly blaze

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the couple who ran the Swiss bar in the ski resort of Crans-Montana which burst into flames during a New Year's Eve party, arrive for questioning at the Public Ministry of the Canton of Valais in Sion in southwestern Switzerland, January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Prosecutors initially ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti on Jan 9 after a lengthy hearing with him and his wife Jessica.

GENEVA - A Swiss court ordered to keep in custody the co-owner of a bar in the upscale ski resort of Crans-Montana after a fire killed 40 people there on New Year's Day, Swiss broadcaster SRF reported on Jan 12.

Prosecutors for the Valais canton

initially ordered the detention of Jacques Moretti

on Jan 9 after a lengthy hearing with him and his wife Jessica, pending a decision on whether it was warranted.

The couple have expressed their grief over the fire and said they would cooperate fully with the investigation.

There was no immediate comment from prosecutors. REUTERS

