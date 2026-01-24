Straitstimes.com header logo

Swiss court frees bar owner linked to fatal fire after bail payment is made

(FILES) Owners of Le Constellation bar Jacques Moretti (L) and Jessica Moretti arrive for a hearing at the Office of the public prosecutor of the Canton of Valais, in Sion, on January 9, 2026. A court in the canton of Valais (south-western Switzerland) ordered on January 23, 2026, the release on bail of Jacques Moretti, co-owner with his wife of the bar in the Crans-Montana ski resort, which was the scene of a deadly fire on New Year's Eve. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica are under investigation following a New Year blaze which left 40 people dead.

PHOTO: AFP

  • Bar owner Jacques Moretti, investigated with his wife for negligent homicide after a fire, can be freed on bail.
  • The Swiss court set bail at 200,000 Swiss Francs, with daily police reporting to counter Jacques Moretti's flight risk.
  • Prosecutors held two sets of hearings, lasting over 10 hours each, regarding safety issues and renovations at Le Constellation bar.

GENEVA - A Swiss court said on Jan 23 that the owner of

a bar that caught fire on New Year’s Day

could go free after authorities received funds to bail him.

Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica are under investigation for suspected crimes including negligent homicide and the former was detained on Jan 9 due to a perceived flight risk.

Both of them have voiced grief over the tragedy which killed 40 people and injured over 100 and vowed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The court ordered measures to counter Jacques Moretti's flight risk which included a 200,000 Swiss Franc (S$324,000) bail payment and the obligation to report daily to a police station, it said in a statement.

Swiss prosecutors have so far conducted two sets of hearings with the bar owners, currently the only suspects in the case, they said earlier on Jan 23. The hearings lasted over 10 hours each and covered safety issues and renovations of Le Constellation bar, they said.

They have ordered searches, secured evidence and seized assets, they said. REUTERS

