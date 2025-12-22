Straitstimes.com header logo

Swiss court admits Indonesian islanders climate case against cement maker Holcim

Four residents of the low-lying Indonesian island of Pari submitted a legal complaint in January 2023.

ZURICH - A court in Switzerland said on Dec 21 that it would admit a legal complaint against Swiss cement maker Holcim which alleges the company is doing too little to cut carbon emissions and hence contributing to global warming.

Four residents of the low-lying Indonesian island of Pari, which has been repeatedly flooded as warmer temperatures push up sea levels, submitted a legal complaint in January 2023 to the cantonal court in Zug, Switzerland.

The court said it had admitted the case but noted this could still be reversed if in subsequent appeal proceedings it concluded that procedural requirements are not met.

Holcim said it intends to appeal the decision and that the question of “who is allowed to emit how much CO2” should be a matter for lawmakers, not a civil court.

Non-profit Swiss Church Aid (HEKS/EPER), which is backing the Pari complaint, said in a statement the case marks the first time a court has admitted climate litigation brought against a large corporation in Switzerland.

“We are very pleased. This decision gives us the strength to continue our fight,” one of the four Pari residents pursuing the case, Ibu Asmania, said in the Swiss Church Aid statement. “This is good news for us and our families.”

NGOs backing the complainants said they had chosen Holcim because it was one of the main carbon dioxide emitters worldwide and a so-called “carbon major” in Switzerland.

Holcim said it is fully committed to reaching net zero by 2050 and is following a rigorous, science-based approach to achieve that goal. The company also says it has reduced direct CO2 emissions from its operations by more than 50 per cent since 2015.

The plaintiffs are seeking compensation from Holcim for climate damage they have suffered, financial participation in flood protection measures and a rapid cut in CO2 emissions.

Cement production accounts for about 7 per cent of global CO2 emissions, the Global Cement and Concrete Association says. REUTERS

