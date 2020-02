BERLIN (REUTERS) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to four, the country's health authority said on Thursday (Feb 27).

In the western canton of Genev,a one person was tested positive for the virus, while it was also confirmed in a couple in the south-eastern Alpine canton of Grisons, it added.

"All three patients are isolated in the hospital. Their condition is good," the Federal Office of Public Health said.