Swiss close in on relaxing restrictions on arms exports

Swiss flags flutter on the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus), after the weekly governmental meeting in Bern, Switzerland, January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH, Dec 3 - The Swiss parliament is poised to relax restrictions on weapons exports, a significant but delicate shift that aims to support the domestic arms industry without compromising the country's neutrality.

The lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a change in the law to make weapons exports easier, and the Swiss upper house is expected to vote on it on Thursday. The measure is widely expected to pass, according to parliamentary sources.

Switzerland does not allow arms exports if the destination country is involved in an internal or international conflict, or if it seriously violates human rights. Direct export of weapons to Ukraine will remain prohibited with the law change.

Under the changes, the governing Federal Council will in future have discretion to decide which arms sales are permitted in order to reduce the risk that Switzerland ends up indirectly supplying countries engaged in conflict, such as Ukraine.

The Federal Council's initial proposal, submitted in February, amended the current export restrictions so they can be circumvented in extraordinary circumstances.

Supporting the arms industry while upholding a strict neutrality is an awkward balancing act for Switzerland.

Swiss weapons sales have come under pressure due to the export curbs and advocates for the arms industry argue it will struggle to compete if they are not eased.

The law change could face a referendum if it passes. REUTERS