Swiss canton leader voices anger over lack of checks at bar that caught fire

Calls have intensified in Switzerland for those responsible to face justice.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ZURICH - The leader of the Swiss canton where

a bar fire killed 40 people

voiced anger over local authorities’ failure to inspect the venue for six years, as prosecutors step up efforts to hold those responsible to account.

The mayor of the ski resort of Crans-Montana said this week the Le Constellation bar had not been inspected since 2019, and Mr Mathias Reynard, head of the Canton Valais government, expressed dismay at this in a local newspaper interview.

“I was angry, obviously,” he told Le Temps, when asked about the missing checks. “At these serious failings. And I think it’s normal to be angry. But we have to let justice take its course.”

This week the Valais head of security said soundproofing foam in the basement of the bar that caught fire during New Year celebrations should have been subject to safety checks by law, contradicting Crans-Montana’s mayor. Most victims were teenagers.

Prosecutors on Jan 9 ordered the detention of Mr Jacques Moretti, one of the bar’s two French owners. A court will decide soon whether to place him under formal arrest.

Prosecutors are

investigating the owners

on suspicion of crimes including homicide by negligence. Victims’ families have filed legal complaints over the fire.

Ms Jessica Moretti, Jacques’ partner, apologised to victims on Jan 9. The pair have said they are devastated by the tragedy.

Calls have intensified in Switzerland for those responsible to face justice. Critics of the investigation have questioned why both owners were free for so long.

“Those responsible will have to take responsibility, including the relevant authorities,” Mr Reynard said. REUTERS

