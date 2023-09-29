Swiss approve CHF 100 million package to demine Ukraine

A demining device, mounted on an excavator and capable of detonating anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, is tested, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, near Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 12, 2023. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi/File Photo
ZURICH - Switzerland's Federal Council has approved a 100 million Swiss franc ($109.57 million) package to demine parts of Ukraine, the government said on Friday.

"A total of CHF 100 million will be earmarked for humanitarian demining between 2024 and 2027, funded in equal parts by the Department of Defence, Civil Protection, and Sport (DDPS) and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA)," the government said.

Switzerland is already involved in demining work in Ukraine and allocated 15.2 million Swiss francs in 2022 and 2023.

The additional amount announced on Friday will enable Switzerland to provide equipment and training for Ukrainian deminers and support the government in its efforts to coordinate the "herculean undertaking," the Swiss government said. REUTERS

