Swedish security service says it broke up Russian spy plot

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STOCKHOLM, Aug 10 - Sweden's security service said on Monday it had shut down a Russian spying operation that had tried to influence decision-making there and discredit the Nordic country as well as its EU and NATO allies.

The operation had been planned and directed by Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service and involved three people working under the cover of diplomatic immunity, Sweden's SAPO service said in a statement.

"This is consistent with the threat we see Russia posing," a SAPO spokesperson told Reuters.

The Russian embassy in Stockholm did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by Reuters via phone and email.

"We have been able to monitor what happened at these meetings between the individuals involved, what was said and what assignments were given," the SAPO spokesperson said.

"They are no longer in Sweden and we have been able to break up this operation," he added.

The spokesperson declined to give any further information about the operation or the actions taken by the security service. REUTERS