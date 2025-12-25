Straitstimes.com header logo

Swedish police investigating serious incident in Boden; a number of people reported injured

STOCKHOLM - Swedish police are investigating a serious incident in the northern town of Boden, they said on Dec 25, with daily Aftonbladet reporting that a number of injured people had been taken to hospital.

“We are taking a number of investigative measures,” a police spokesperson said, declining to give further details.

Daily Aftonbladet said it had information that a violent crime had occurred and that the perpetrator had been shot by police.

A number of people had been taken to hospital, the paper said, citing the local authority.

Boden is around 80km south of the Arctic Circle and is home to Sweden's 19th Infantry Regiment. REUTERS

