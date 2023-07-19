Swedish police grant permit for protest outside Iraqi embassy in Stockholm where Quran was burned

STOCKHOLM – Swedish police said on Wednesday they had granted a permit for a protest outside the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm, with media reporting the organisers planned to burn the Muslim holy book.

The protest, scheduled for Thursday, comes just weeks after a man set fire to pages of the Quran outside Stockholm’s main mosque, leading to widespread outrage and condemnations around the world.

Stockholm police told Agence France-Presse they granted a permit for a “public gathering” outside the Iraqi embassy, but did not wish to give further comments on what the protesters were planning.

According to news agency TT, the organisers wrote in their application that the protesters wanted to burn the Quran and the Iraqi flag, and told the news agency that the same two people who participated in the June protest would be staging the new one.

Swedish police have stressed that they only grant permits for people to hold public gatherings and not for the activities conducted during them.

In June, Swedish police granted a permit for 37-year-old Salwan Momika’s protest where he stomped on the Quran and set several pages alight in front of Stockholm’s largest mosque during Eid al-Adha, a festival celebrated by Muslims around the world.

The permit was granted in line with free speech protections, but the authorities later said they opened an investigation over “agitation against an ethnic group”, noting that Mr Momika burned pages from the Islamic holy book very close to the mosque.

In January, Swedish-Danish right-wing extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a Quran in front of Turkey’s embassy in Stockholm to denounce Sweden’s membership application to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and the negotiations with Turkey to allow Sweden to join the alliance.

The two events triggered a series of condemnations in the Muslim world.

Swedish police originally blocked Mr Momika’s protest, citing security concerns raised after the January burning.

But the decision was appealed and subsequently overturned by two courts, which found that the security concerns cited did not have a clear enough connection to the planned event or its immediate vicinity. AFP