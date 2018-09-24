Swedish parliament to hold confidence vote in PM Stefan Lofven on Sept 25

STOCKHOLM (REUTERS) - Swedish lawmakers will hold a mandatory vote on Tuesday (Sept 25) on whether Parliament continues to support Prime Minister Stefan Lofven following the Sept 9 election.

Asked if the vote, which has to be held within two weeks of Monday's (Sept 24) opening of Parliament, would happen on Tuesday, Social Democrat whip Anders Ygeman told reporters: "The four centre-right parties have asked for this, so it will be held."

Voters delivered a hung parliament with Mr Lofven's centre-left bloc garnering 144 seats and the main centre-right Alliance 143 seats in the 349-member chamber.

The four-party Alliance needs the support of the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, who have 62 seats, to remove Mr Lofven.