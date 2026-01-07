Straitstimes.com header logo

Swedish man detained on espionage suspicion

STOCKHOLM, Jan 7 - A Swedish man with links to the country's armed forces will be held in pre-trial detention on suspicion of espionage, a court in Sweden ruled on Wednesday.

The man, 33, was detained by police on Sunday and is suspected of spying from January 2025 until his arrest, prosecutors said in a statement, without providing any further details.

The man denied the allegations against him, his lawyer told the court.

An armed forces spokesperson told Reuters that the man was, or had been, employed by the military but didn't provide any details of the position he held or when he was employed. REUTERS

