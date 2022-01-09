Swedish lab eyes poisoned chalice in malaria fight

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Cages meshed over with women's tights and crawling with mosquitoes are stashed in a Swedish laboratory. Every day, researchers feed them beetroot juice laced with deadly toxins, part of a grand plan designed to fight malaria.

With hopes of field trials delayed repeatedly by the Covid-19 pandemic, researchers in Sweden still believe they have found the secret to a new environmentally friendly way of killing off the Anopheles species of mosquitoes that transmit malaria.

So hopeful are they, they have founded a company with a view to turning their discovery into a commercially viable alternative to the pesticides currently used to kill mosquitoes, but which can also harm humans and the environment.

Researcher Noushin Emami, 44, jokes that it's like having a pet, but that unlike a pet these mosquitoes are tricked into drinking from a poisoned chalice.

They are tricked because the liquid is spiked with the very molecule that makes humans infected with malaria so appetising to them.

"If we add this molecule to any other solution, we make that solution very tasty for mosquitoes," says Emami, a molecular infection biologist at Stockholm University.

"Like the taste of a fresh baguette or a pizza for a hungry creature... just out of the oven," she told Agence France-Presse.

In December, the WHO reported 241 million cases of malaria in 2020, up from 219 million in 2019, with an estimated 627,000 deaths - 96 per cent of which were in Africa. Children under five accounted for about 80 per cent of those deaths.

Malaria not only sickens people, those who become infected become more attractive to mosquitoes which then transmit the parasite to more and more people.

In 2017, Emami and her fellow researchers discovered this was due to a specific molecule, dubbed HMBPP, released as the parasite that causes malaria attacks the body's red blood cells.

'Eat it and die'

Opening what looks like a giant refrigerator kept to a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, Emami shows off shelves of water-filled containers full of wriggling larvae, and the improvised mosquito cages, which she and her team feed daily.