Swedish inflation dips, Beyonce blamed for high prices

STOCKHOLM - Swedish inflation dipped under 10 per cent in May, official statistics showed on Wednesday, but was still higher than expected, with some analysts suggesting superstar Beyonce had tipped the scales.

Consumer prices rose by 9.7 per cent in May year-on-year, down from 10.5 per cent in April, the first time inflation came in under 10 per cent in over six months.

“Continued decrease in electricity and food prices contributed to the lower inflation rate in May,” Mr Mikael Nordin, statistician at Statistics Sweden, said in a statement.

At the same time, costs of certain goods and services rose, “for instance hotel and restaurant visits, recreational services, and clothing,” the agency said.

According to Mr Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden at Danske Bank, a visit by Beyonce to Stockholm could explain the unexpected rise.

“Beyonce’s start of her world tour in Sweden seems to have coloured May inflation, how much is uncertain,” Mr Grahn said, in a post to social media.

Mr Grahn added that her much-hyped concert in May “probably” accounted for 0.2 of the 0.3 percentage points added to inflation by hotels and restaurant prices.

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Stockholm in the middle of May to catch the two concerts that kicked off her first solo tour in seven years.

Inflation peaked in December at 12.3 per cent - a more than 30-year high - then slowed slightly in January to 11.7 per cent, but unexpectedly spiked back to 12 per cent in February.