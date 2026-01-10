Straitstimes.com header logo

Swedish espionage suspect appears to have been working for Russia, prosecutor says

STOCKHOLM, Jan 9 - A man detained in Sweden on suspicion of espionage appears to have been working for Russia, the prosecution authority said on Friday.

The Swedish national, who according to the armed forces was or had been employed by the military, was formally detained on Wednesday.

"At present, the investigation points to the suspect having been assisting Russian intelligence," Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said in a statement on Friday. 

Prosecutors on Wednesday said they suspected the man of spying from January 2025 until his arrest on January 4, without providing further detail. The 33-year-old has denied the allegations against him. REUTERS

