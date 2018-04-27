Swedish disco group Abba reunites to record two brand new songs

STOCKHOLM (AFP) - Sweden's legendary disco group Abba on Friday (April 27) announced that all four members had reunited by recording two new songs after 35 years.

"We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio. So we did," the group said in a statement, confirming speculation of a reunion.

They said they had recorded two new songs, one titled I Still Have Faith In You and another unnamed track.

They split up in 1982 after dominating the disco scene for more than a decade with hits like Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Mamma Mia and Super Trouper.

“It was like time had stood still and that we only had been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!” members Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson added.

The group, who sold more than 400 million albums, have not sung together on stage since 1986.

But now, computerised avatars are to perform I Still Have Faith In You in a TV special broadcast by the BBC in December, the group said.

“We have come of age, but the song is new. And it feels good.”